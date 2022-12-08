The Los Angeles Rams will play against the Las Vegas Raiders to start Week 14 in the 2022 NFL Season. Check out here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders at the SoFi Stadium for the 2022 NFL Regular Season. The Rams seek their fourth win of the season, while the Raiders seek their fourth consecutive win. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of a six-game losing streak that has placed them at the bottom of the AFC West with a 3-9 record so far in the 2022 NFL Season. The 2022 NFL Champions could be the worst team in the AFC, if they lose to the Raiders at home. The Rams could tie up the worse record in the AFC, which is hold by the Chicago Bears with 3 wins and 10 losses.

On the other side, the Las Vegas Raiders aren't quite good as a team either. However, in the second season of Josh McDaniels as a head coach, the recently-moved Las Vegas team has a lot of room to improve in their game plan. In fact, the Raiders haven't lost in the last three matchups, something positive for them in terms of confidence.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, December 9)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 9:15 AM (CST) (Friday, December 9)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, December 9)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 9)

Mexico: 7:15 PM

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, December 9)

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Los Angeles Rams vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers in the US, there isn’t a favorite in the spread yet, as the Raiders have a 6.5-point advantage with -110 odds for Las Vegas and -110 odds for the Los Angeles Rams. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Los Angeles Rams +220 Totals (Over/Under) 43.5 points Las Vegas Raiders -278

*Odds via BetMGM

