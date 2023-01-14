In the start of the NFL playoffs, the Bills host the Dolphins. Read here to check out what happens if Buffalo win in the Wild Card round.

The Buffalo Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a seven-game winning streak.

However, the Bills faced adversity when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in Week 17 at Cincinnati. Now, in an incredible turn of events, the 24-year old safety even visited his teammates and that would be a huge motivation for Buffalo towards the postseason.

So, the Bills arrive to the NFL playoffs with a great chance of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1993 season. Read here to find out what happens if Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Bills beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round?

If the Bills beat the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs, Miami will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.2 seed in the AFC, Buffalo would advance to the Divisional round guaranteeing themselves another home game.

A win by the Bills over Miami means that Buffalo automatically will be host to one of the two games of the Divisional round. The Chiefs, as the No.1 seed, get to be the local team in the other AFC matchup.

So, if the Bills indeed advance to the Divisional round, these are their possible rivals: the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Los Angeles Chargers. There's no scenario in which the Bills can face the Kansas City Chiefs or the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

After the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17, it's important to remember that in case Kansas City and Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played in a neutral site. This scenario of a neutral venue only is possible with Chiefs-Bills for the AFC title.