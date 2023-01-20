In the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs host the Jaguars. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City win in the Divisional round.

NFL Playoffs 2023: What happens if Kansas City Chiefs win over Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round?

The Kansas City Chiefs had another great season with a 14-3 record and won the AFC West for a seventh straight year. However, two of those three losses for the Chiefs came against top contenders in the AFC: Bills and Bengals. Patrick Mahomes is looking for his third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars made a huge turnaround thanks to head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville started with a 4-8 record, but won the next five games to clinch the AFC South. Then, in the Wild Card round they produced the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history to eliminate the Chargers.

So, the Chiefs arrive to the NFL playoffs as one of the favorites in the AFC. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chiefs beat the Jaguars in the Divisional round?

If the Chiefs beat the Jaguars in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Jacksonville will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No.1 seed, Kansas City would advance to the AFC Championship Game with two possible scenarios ahead of them.

A win by the Chiefs over Jacksonville means that Kansas City automatically will be host or go to a neutral site in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs, as the No.1 seed, cannot play anymore on the road.

So, if the Chiefs indeed advance to the AFC Championship Game, these are their possible scenarios regarding the venue. If the Bills beat the Bengals in the Divisional round, Kansas City would face Buffalo in a neutral site.

After the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17, it's important to remember that in case Kansas City and Buffalo advance to the AFC Championship Game, that matchup would be played in a neutral site. This scenario of a neutral venue only is possible with Chiefs-Bills for the AFC title.

If the Bengals beat the Bills in the Divisional round, then the Kansas City Chiefs would host Cincinnati in a potential AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.