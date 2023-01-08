Seattle Seahawks play against Los Angeles Rams today for a game in the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Week 18 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lumen Field in Seattle today, January 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team suffered during the last month of last year. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Seahawks won a single game during December against the Los Angeles Rams 27-23, and after that victory they lost three straight games against the Panthers, 49ers and Chiefs.

The Rams had an injury-plagued season that kept them out of the postseason week after week, their record entering the final regular season week is 5-11.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Kick-Off Time

Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play for the Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, January 8 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Australia: 8:25 AM (AEDT) January 9

Canada: 4:25 PM (EST)

China: 5:25 AM (AEDT) January 9

Germany: 10:25 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CST)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (GMT)

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Seahawks are favorites at -6 spread and 1.36 moneyline that will pay $136 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they won the first game of the year. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs at +6 ATS and 3.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 18 game is: Over 41.5.

BetMGM Seattle Seahawks -6 / 1.36 Totals 41.5 Los Angeles Rams +6 / 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games.