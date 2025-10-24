Aaron Glenn gives ominous update on Jets’ situation regarding the QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets are having one of the worse quarterback battles in recent memory. Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor are not working but one of them has to play. However, Aaron Glenn as the head coach needs to make a definitive statement, which he is not doing ahead of their Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When asked about who is starting, Glenn said, “I cannot tell you that,” Glenn said. He stated that he won’t say it because he doesn’t want to give any competitive advantages to the Bengals.

He reminded about the time where he suffered that uncertainty when he was the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Still, for a team suffering these many problems, they would appreciate having clarity on their QB situation.

Neither QB will have the team’s best weapon

Whether it’s Taylor or Fields under center, the Jets will have to do without their best receiver, Garrett Wilson. The Ohio State product will miss the game due to a knee injury and he is by far and away the best weapon the team has.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Wilson leads the Jets with 395 receiving yards and four touchdowns. But, if he’s out, it will be even harder for any QB to move the chains. This Jets team is just very limited offensively.

The Jets must win a game

Being the only winless team in the NFL is a record no team wants. The Bengals have a backup quarterback too in Joe Flacco, but Flacco is playing way better than either Taylor or Fields for that matter.

Now, without Wilson and a bad quarterback, it’s tough to think they will be better than the Bengals. But, any given Sunday is one of the NFL’s mottos. It will be tough to defend Chase and Higgins without All Pro Sauce Gardner too.