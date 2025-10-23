Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8

The New York Jets are doing their best to be known as the most dysfunctional franchise in the NFL. Now that no one even knows who their quarterback is, Tyrod Taylor spoke on what he’s expecting for the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and what his role would be, if he’s taken over Justin Fields as the starter.

Aaron Glenn hasn’t decided who the quarterback will be yet, or so he says, stating both QBs have had first team reps. Taylor spoke abouth his expectations, “I have no anticipation for it,” Taylor said to the reporters. “My mind and my sole focus is being available and ready to be able to lead this team when called upon.”

Fields was benched during the last game and Taylor tried to ignite a comeback. But ended up throwing two picks and it all ended in catastrophe for the Jets once again. At 0-7, the team is desperate to get a win.

Justin Fields was slammed by the Jets’ owner

You know the quarterback play is bad when even the owner of the team publicly slams you. That’s what happened to Justin Fields. Speaking to reporters at the NFL meetings, Johnson said the team can win games. For Johnson it’s simple “if we can just complete a pass,” the Jets will win.

That’s not the first time Johnson criticizes Fields. A few days ago, he said no team could win with quarterback play like the one Fields is delivering. It’s just a complete mess.

The Jets will face a rested, motivated Bengals

The Jets are spiraling down and 0-7. They face a 3-4 team like the Bengals who are fighting for a playoff berth. After beating the Steelers, they are motivated with Joe Flacco, and rested as they had a long week to go for this.

It all smells like 0-8 for the Jets and the Bengals have all the momentum going into this game. The fact that the Jets don’t even have a settled QB1 just speaks as to how this game will play out.