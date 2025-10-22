Jets owner Woody Johnson makes strong statement about Aaron Rodgers after Justin Fields’ poor performances

When the New York Jets decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers and hand the offense to Justin Fields, many fans were skeptical. Now, owner Woody Johnson has addressed whether he regrets that decision following Fields’ poor performances.

Earlier this year, the Jets informed Aaron Rodgers that he wouldn’t be part of the team for the 2025 NFL season. The veteran quarterback is now thriving with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while New York continues to struggle with Justin Fields — the player they brought in as his replacement.

Recently, owner Woody Johnson criticized Fields for his disappointing performances. Now, he’s been asked whether he regrets releasing Aaron Rodgers, offering a clear statement about the Super Bowl XLV champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Woody Johnson regret releasing Aaron Rodgers?

As Aaron Rodgers leads the Steelers to the top of the AFC North, many fans are wondering if Woody Johnson regrets parting ways with him — especially with Fields starting 0-7 and the Jets sitting at the bottom of the AFC East.

see also Jets owner Woody Johnson blasts Justin Fields, defends Aaron Glenn as QB change looks imminent

While Johnson admitted he’s no longer comfortable with Fields as the team’s starter, he made it clear he doesn’t miss Rodgers either. The Jets owner revealed that he does not regret moving on from the veteran signal-caller despite Fields’ struggles.

Advertisement

“I never look back,” Woody Johnson said on whether he misses Aaron Rodgers, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “You have to look forward to football. Even when you cut players, they could be a Hall of Famer. You just never know. But Aaron’s playing great now. He’s in a situation that’s working for him.”

Advertisement

Will the Jets release or trade Justin Fields?

When the Jets released Aaron Rodgers, they signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. The team is expected to bench him for Week 8, but it’s still uncertain whether he’ll remain on the roster through the season.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Glenn leaves Justin Fields’ future as Jets QB1 up in the air after benching him for Tyrod Taylor

While the Jets could explore trading Fields, his trade value has plummeted after an 0-7 start. It’s more likely the team keeps him on the roster but benches him for the rest of the year as they look to reset the offense.