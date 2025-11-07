Aaron Rodgers explains the weirdest experience he’s had on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

It’s well documented that Pittsburgh Steelers‘ quarterback Aaron Rodgers is an out-of-the-box thinker. He is just different than your usual NFL player. Also well documented it’s the fact that Mike Tomlin runs a tight locker room. Unity is all. However, that ended up causing one of the weirdest moments for the quarterback in his short stint with the team.

All Pro defensive end and team leader Cam Heyward invited Rodgers to his house for a team-bonding event. Or that’s what Rodgers thought. The QB thought it was going to be a fun time so he surely agreed to go. However, as soon as he arrived into Heyward’s house, he was dumbfounded. No one else attended. It was just him, Heyward and Tron: Ares playing on the screen.

“Cam invited me to a movie night a while back and said it was a big team function. I showed up, I was the only player there. On a Tuesday night, too, which is like, we’ve got an early Wednesday morning, the quarterbacks, with our meeting with Mike,” Rodgers said. “So I was like, ‘Fine, I love team-bonding, chemistry stuff.’ I show up, I see him and his son. … I’m like, ‘Alright, cool,’ I’m looking around, I go, ‘Where’s everybody at?’.“

Heyward had to clear the air

In the middle of laughter, Heyward had to clarify what happened. According to Heyward, his movie nights are usually big-time events, with plenty of teammates. It just so happened that this time, only Rodgers showed up!

Cameron Heyward attends the “Deadpool & Wolverine”

“I invited everybody. It was just (that) he (was the only one who) showed up. He didn’t show up for the next one, but other players did. I find movies throughout the year that guys wanna see, and they come when they can,” said Heyward. “It kinda threw him for a loop.”

Rodgers is glad to have Heyward as teammate

“I really appreciate his leadership,” Rodgers said. “He’s a guy who knows how to use his voice at the right times. His play has been stellar.” Both Rodgers and Heyward are the only names on the Mike Tomlin‘s roster born in the 1980s.

Rodgers also said, “He’s a steady guy. I like to razz him from time to time because I’m a little more, maybe chipper, would you say, in the mornings than he is. But I’m really fortunate to play with Cam Heyward.”