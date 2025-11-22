Bryce Young’s key weapon makes major admission about his future with the Panthers

If there’s one team in the NFL that’s truly the surprise this season, it’s the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young’s squad has endured turbulent years in the league, making their current record put them within striking distance of claiming the NFC South, with several games still to play.

Much of this growth in recent weeks has come from the offensive firepower of Dave Canales’ team, particularly with the ground contribution of Rico Dowdle. The running back has emerged as one of the most targeted players by the QB this season.

The former Cowboys player will become a free agent once this season concludes, leaving his future uncertain. In recent statements to the press, Dowdle said that this season is a kind of “audition” for him.

“Every week is an audition for me, being on a one-year contract,” Dowdle told reporters, per David Newton. “All 31 teams are always watching. So I wouldn’t say just this week in particular but I definitely know I’ve got to go out there and do my best.”

Dowdle’s influence on the Panthers’ offense

Running back Rico Dowdle has unexpectedly become the focal point of the Carolina Panthers‘ offense this season, providing a much-needed jolt to the running game.

Through 11 games, the veteran back has amassed 833 rushing yards on 168 carries, averaging a strong 5.0 yards per attempt, and has scored five total touchdowns.

His consistent production, which includes a massive 206-yard rushing performance in a breakout game, has solidified his role as the team’s primary ball-carrier, injecting an element of dynamism and reliability that the Panthers’ attack desperately needed.

Will Dowdle remain a Panther next season?

Dowdle is set to cash in this offseason, as his breakout performance has positioned him as one of the top unrestricted free agents at his position. After signing a one-year deal, Dowdle, who publicly stated he views every game as an “audition,” has attracted significant league-wide attention.

While the Panthers would undoubtedly like to retain his dynamic running ability, the presence of other contracted backs like Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks (who is returning from injury) on the roster, combined with multiple teams reportedly interested in acquiring a starting-caliber back, makes his return to Carolina a major question mark.