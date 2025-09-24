Andy Reid seemingly refuses to bench struggling Patrick Mahomes teammate for Chiefs vs Ravens

Andy Reid may not share the same concern many fans have in regard to Jawaan Taylor. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach suggested that the right tackle position will be unchanged when Patrick Mahomes and company play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

“You know, when he doesn’t have the penalties, his percentage has been good,” Reid said when asked by Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest about Taylor, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “You could argue he’s one of the better tackles in his pass protection game, so I’m conscious of that, and then I’ll take care of it from there.”

Taylor, 27, has constantly been in the eye of the storm for his propensity to make penalties, especially since joining the Chiefs in 2023. That year, he led the league with 20 penalties. It didn’t prevent him from winning Super Bowl LVIII with Reid and Mahomes, but it certainly brought unnecessary problems for the team.

Taylor only reduced his count to 16 in 2024, being one of the three players with more penalties in the entire NFL. And his start to the 2025 campaign isn’t showing an improvement on this aspect.

Jawaan Taylor hugs Patrick Mahomes.

Jawaan Taylor struggling with Chiefs in 2025

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 4 home game against the Ravens, Taylor is tied with Chicago Bears’ Darnell Wright for the most penalties in the NFL with six each through three weeks.

In addition, the Chiefs’ right tackle has already allowed five pressures on Mahomes this season. The good news is that he hasn’t allowed any sack yet, though Taylor may have to thank his quarterback for that, as Mahomes is averaging career-best numbers when it comes to how quick he’s releasing the football.

Reid may not bench Taylor yet

NFL Next Gen Stats show that Mahomes is leading the league in average time-to-throw at 2.51 seconds, the best in his pro career. Either way, Reid believes Taylor is doing a great job in pass protection.

That’s why he’s dismissing concerns not only on Taylor’s penalty count, but also those about his health. The Florida product, who already played through a knee injury in 2024, was on the injury report before Week 3 with ankle and knee injuries.

He still started on Sunday night against the Giants in New York, and Reid’s comments suggest that nothing will change when the Chiefs host the Ravens at Arrowhead this weekend.

Jaylon Moore may have to keep on waiting

The Chiefs have an intriguing alternative, as they signed former 49ers OT Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract in the offseason. Moore was initially expected to cover a big need at left tackle after serious struggles to protect Mahomes’ blindside last year, but rookie Josh Simmons has quickly filled that gap.

Taylor’s continuous penalties have led many to believe that Moore could soon take over at right tackle, but Reid doesn’t look interested in shaking things up yet. For now, it appears that Taylor will keep his spot alongside Mahomes when the Chiefs play the Ravens on Sunday.