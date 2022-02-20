Painful day, another Sunday without football on TV, and worst of all, the new 2022-2023 NFL season is still months away. Check here all the options to watch in the offseason.

Another Sunday without football: What to watch while waiting for the new NFL season?

Despair and pain while we all wait for the 2022-2023 NFL season, the regular season officially starts on September 8, 2022, that's almost a whole year without football. But what are we going to do in the meantime, that's the big question, although one option is the boring preseason that starts a little earlier, on August 4, 2022. You can watch the entire NFL season on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The only thing most fans can do as the months go by is try to get on with their lives, but there are plenty of sports entertainment options to watch on TV or live stream, which is good to low down football anxiety.

Other things football fans can do while waiting for the new NFL season is pick a random TV show and make the effort to watch it, or build a playlist of good old movies and watch those movies on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights like replacement of “football days”.

What to watch while waiting for the new NFL season?

1. USFL (United States Football League): The old USFL is back with 43 games that will be available on NBC and FS1 (FOX Sports). The USFL starts on April 16, 2022, don't be mean and give the USFL a chance, at least it's football.

2. Indoor Football League: Another alternative for the football hungry, the new season starts on March 12 and ends on July 16. The IFL will be available live stream through Stadium with FuboTV.

3. Canadian Football League: Canadians start playing football on June 9 2022, a few weeks before the NFL preseason, surely the CFL will be more exciting than the preseason and fills the gap of lack of football during June, July and August.

4. Champions Indoor Football: The season of this indoor football league starts on February 27, 2022, it will be 15 weeks, 48 games with 8 teams. All games will be stream online by CIF NETWORK.

5. National Arena League: More football action for 2022, the season starts on April 23 with only six teams. The league is relatively young, it was founded in 2016 and the games will be broadcast in the United States by Youtube (NAL Channel).

6. American West Football Conference: A small league, with six teams that opens the season on March 20 at The Ford Idaho Center. The highlights of the games will be available on the channels of each of the teams.

7. Fan Controlled Football: More than an alternative football league, this is a project that involves fans directly with football teams and NFT technology. The new season is not announced yet but it will start in 2022.