Are George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings playing tonight for 49ers vs Falcons on SNF?

The San Francisco 49ershave a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. After being plagued by injuries, the team from the Bay is still awaiting for names, to recover. Among those, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are some of the players who people are wondering if they’ll show up for the game.

Good news for tight end George Kittle, who was activated from IR after missing five weeks due to a hamstring injury, will play tonight vs. the Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also said he won’t have any limitations and won’t have a pitch count either.

Kittle is a key part of the offense so it’s really important for him to be able to provide support for the quarterback on short routes. However, Kittle is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. His support goes beyond just catching passes.

Is Ricky Pearsall suiting up?

Ricky Pearsall is one of the team’s best wide receivers but a knee injury has limited his output this season. The Niners had luck with Kittle but Pearsall was ruled out for the game against the Falcons.

Pearsall has a PCL injury in his right knee and the 49ers want him healthy down the stretch so they won’t risk him suffering another blow that could potentially sideline him even further. Plus, wideout Kendrick Bourne has been very good in Pearsall’s absence, making the Niners confident on their roster to let their player recover properly.

Is Jauan Jennings playing?

Another wide receiver that has been dealing with injuries is Jauan Jennings. However, his output may be in question. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jennings is playing with five broken ribs, high and low ankle sprains and he barely recovered from a calf injury suffered in preseason.

While Jennings will play, he clearly won’t be playing at 100% capacities. With how the team has suffered this season due to injuries, Jennings is going way beyond his call of duty. Jennings is also looking for a new contract and playing injured could play against him stats wise. Having said that, the 49ers should appreciate Jennings’ effort and repay him.