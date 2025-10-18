Kyle Shanahan provides key injury update on 49ers QB Brock Purdy ahead of game vs. Falcons

The NFC West is currently one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and among the top contenders for the lead are Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers. What’s notable is that their strong run of form has come despite the absence of starting quarterback Brock Purdy due to injury. He has been capably replaced by Mac Jones, who is also expected to be under center against the Atlanta Falcons.

Purdy has already missed several games this season, though those close to the situation remain optimistic about his return in the near future. However, with Jones performing at a high level, the real dilemma for the head coach may be deciding who to start once “Mr. Irrelevant” is fully healthy and available.

In recent statements to the press ahead of a crucial matchup against Raheem Morris’s team, Shanahan addressed Brock Purdy’s current situation. The head coach noted that Purdy is looking much better physically, but still doesn’t believe it’s the right time for his return.

“He was able to get out there, throw more, I thought he was a step further ahead than last week, so going in the right direction,” he said. While there’s still no official confirmation, all signs point to Mac Jones taking the field once again this Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Brock Purdy, the starting QB for the San Francisco 49ers (2025)

Looking ahead, the head coach made it clear that once Brock Purdy is back to 100%, he will resume his role as the team’s starting quarterback: “If Brock’s good to go I picture him starting,” Shanahan said. “We’ll always do what’s best for him and best for the team.”

Mac Jones is a safe bet

As Brock Purdy continues to battle a lingering toe injury, the San Francisco 49ers’ season has been carried by the surprising emergence of quarterback Mac Jones. The veteran signal-caller has exceeded all expectations, leading the Niners to a robust 3-1 record in his four starts while showcasing an unexpected command of Kyle Shanahan’s system.

Jones, who currently leads the entire NFL with a stellar average of 313 passing yards per game during his tenure, has delivered a steady and efficient presence under center. His 1,252 passing yards in his first four starts are the most by any 49ers quarterback in franchise history, proving that the team’s Super Bowl aspirations are still very much alive, regardless of who is taking the snap.

Mac Jones of the 49ers

A risky clash against the Falcons

Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons is shaping up to be a defining moment for the San Francisco 49ers’ season. Following a frustrating road loss last week that dropped the team to 4-2, the pressure is mounting for the Niners to get back on track against a tough NFC opponent.

A victory here is essential not just for the standings—where a win would solidify their position atop a competitive NFC West and keep pace with the conference’s leading contenders—but also to restore momentum.

The Falcons, fresh off a win and riding a two-game streak, pose a significant threat with their top-ranked rushing attack. For San Francisco, this game at home on is a must-win to prove their mettle, quiet any doubters, and reassert themselves as a dominant force in the NFC playoff picture.