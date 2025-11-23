Are the Vikings eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Packers in Green Bay?

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a beatdown by the Packers in Green Bay, losing 23-6. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw two interceptions, which complicated matters in a game that further distanced them from the playoff race, though they are not yet eliminated.

Although the Vikings are not completely out of the playoff race, their chances of making the playoffs are ridiculously low, currently standing at just 2%. Had they won against the Packers, that percentage would have jumped to 12%.

Next week, they must desperately try to win on the road against the Seahawks. They have not won away from home since Week 9, when they defeated the Lions 27-24. However, with the interception crisis McCarthy is facing, throwing nine interceptions in just six games, those upcoming matchups could easily turn into losses for the Vikings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vikings’ remaining six games

To reach 10 wins this year, the Vikings must win all six remaining games of the 2025 NFL season to improve their slim chances of reaching the playoffs. Three of those six games will be on the road: the Seahawks is one, with the Cowboys and Giants being the other two.

Week Date Opponent TV 13 November 30 @ Seattle Seahawks Fox 14 December 7 Washington Commanders Fox 15 December 14 @ Dallas Cowboys NBC 16 December 21 @ New York Giants Fox 17 December 25 Detroit Lions Netflix 18 January 4 Green Bay Packers TBD

Advertisement

The advantage for them should be playing at home, though they have only managed to win a single game there this year. It has been a notably poor season following the departure of Sam Darnold, who was quite dominant in the regular season last year, a level of play they haven’t seen replicated with McCarthy.

Advertisement

see also Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers

When did the Vikings last miss the playoffs?

The last time the Vikings missed the playoffs was in the 2023 season. Kevin O’Connell was in his second season with the team, and they finished the year with a 7-10 record. So far, that has been his only losing season with the Vikings.