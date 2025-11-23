Trending topics:
NFL

Are the Vikings eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Packers in Green Bay?

Another painful defeat for the Minnesota Vikings, this time against the Green Bay Packers in a game that was difficult from the start and now makes their path to the playoffs much harder.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesHead coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a beatdown by the Packers in Green Bay, losing 23-6. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw two interceptions, which complicated matters in a game that further distanced them from the playoff race, though they are not yet eliminated.

Although the Vikings are not completely out of the playoff race, their chances of making the playoffs are ridiculously low, currently standing at just 2%. Had they won against the Packers, that percentage would have jumped to 12%.

Next week, they must desperately try to win on the road against the Seahawks. They have not won away from home since Week 9, when they defeated the Lions 27-24. However, with the interception crisis McCarthy is facing, throwing nine interceptions in just six games, those upcoming matchups could easily turn into losses for the Vikings.

Advertisement

The Vikings’ remaining six games

To reach 10 wins this year, the Vikings must win all six remaining games of the 2025 NFL season to improve their slim chances of reaching the playoffs. Three of those six games will be on the road: the Seahawks is one, with the Cowboys and Giants being the other two.

WeekDateOpponentTV
13November 30@ Seattle SeahawksFox
14December 7Washington CommandersFox
15December 14@ Dallas CowboysNBC
16December 21@ New York GiantsFox
17December 25Detroit LionsNetflix
18January 4Green Bay PackersTBD
Advertisement

The advantage for them should be playing at home, though they have only managed to win a single game there this year. It has been a notably poor season following the departure of Sam Darnold, who was quite dominant in the regular season last year, a level of play they haven’t seen replicated with McCarthy.

Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers

see also

Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers

When did the Vikings last miss the playoffs?

The last time the Vikings missed the playoffs was in the 2023 season. Kevin O’Connell was in his second season with the team, and they finished the year with a 7-10 record. So far, that has been his only losing season with the Vikings.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
What happens if the Vikings lose or win against Packers today in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if the Vikings lose or win against Packers today in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Vikings get massive boost for JJ McCarthy’s offense for key Week 12 game vs Packers
NFL

Vikings get massive boost for JJ McCarthy’s offense for key Week 12 game vs Packers

Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers
NFL

Vikings star sends strong message to JJ McCarthy ahead of crucial game vs Packers

Maurice issues stern reminder to Marchand, Panthers after tough loss to Oilers
NHL

Maurice issues stern reminder to Marchand, Panthers after tough loss to Oilers

Better Collective Logo