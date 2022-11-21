Arizona Cardinals play against San Francisco 49ers today at the Estadio Azteca for a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers meet in a Week 11 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City today, November 21, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team needs to win games. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Cardinals are going through the worst moment of the 2022 season and it is unlikely that they will make the playoffs. Kyler Murray is not playing like last year, his playing level is lower than ever.

The 49ers have won two recent games against the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 and against the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16, so far that is the second winning streak of the season for San Francisco.

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: Kick-Off Time

Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers play for the Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, November 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) November 22

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM November 22

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) November 22

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) November 22

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) November 22

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Arizona Cardinals are underdogs at home with +8 ATS and 3.80 moneyline that will pay $380 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors are on a hot streak. San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -8 spread and 1.28 moneyline. The totals are offered at 43.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 11 game is: Cardinals +8.

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals +8 / 3.80 Totals 43.5 San Francisco 49ers -8 / 1.28

* Odds via BetMGM

