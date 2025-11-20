Bears vs Steelers involves crucial factor to defy the odds ahead of 2026 NFL playoffs

Some NFL franchises can feel disrespected sometimes. However, that’s usually because of lack of results. Now, both the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers may feel that way, even when they are divisional leaders ahead of their Week 12 game.

Out of the eight current division leaders, six are the odds-on favorites to win them. Just two are not favored to win their divisions, and they face each other on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the AFC North with a 6-4 record and the Chicago Bears command the NFC North with a 7-3 record. However, for the oddsmakers, they won’t end with a 2026 NFL Playoffs home game.

The Bears are highly disrespected by the odds, as they lead the division, but are third in the odds to win the NFC North behind both the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Chicago’s odds are at +390, while Packers and Lions share a +130 odds.

The Steelers have a couple of games vs Ravens that can decide everything

Pittsburgh has a one-game lead over the Ravens, and both will play twice between them within the next few weeks. The Ravens are a -310 massive favorite to win the AFC North, while the Steelers have a +265 moneyline to keep their top spot.

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a left wrist injury that may hamper his outings. This directly affects the Steelers’ odds to win games. The faster they can confirm Rodgers is not missing time, the better for Pittsburgh.

Both teams want a win in Week 12 to get NFL’s respect

Don’t get it twisted, the NFL will pay its respects if you earn it. The Steelers have respect from others for always being over .500 with Mike Tomlin, but they are disrespected as Super Bowl contenders for their lack of playoffs success in recent years.

For the Bears, they’ve been a franchise with poor results for years. It’s just the first year of Ben Johnson as head coach. Also, five of their wins are one-score games. Caleb Williams is also just proving himself in his second year. The winner of this game will get some additional street cred within the NFL confines.