Bills know exactly why they lost to the Dolphins on Sunday

It hasn’t been a satisfying season for the Buffalo Bills — not just statistically, but in terms of performance as well. Led by Josh Allen, the Bills suffered a tough setback against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, and they’re slowly watching the top spot in the division slip away.

Costly penalties throughout the game proved to be a key factor, forcing the team to play catch-up for most of the game. Head coach Sean McDermott knows it, and he made that clear in his postgame comments to the media.

“That’s why we got the result we got, especially in the first half, and then we were chasing the game,” the HC said via the official team’s website. “They were in control of the game for the first half, and then in the second half, we were chasing the game, which is a hard way to play. I thought we made some plays in the second half, but not enough.”

It’s clear that with the dip in performance from some key players and the number of injuries piling up, the Bills can’t afford to make careless mistakes. If they do, it’s hard to see them getting through the remaining games unscathed.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

“We do need to look to continue turning over every stone to figure out why this is happening. I feel like it’s happened quite a bit year to year. This year is probably as much as I’ve been around,” McDermott also added. “I don’t know what it is. I really don’t. But we’ve got to figure that piece out pretty quickly here, and then year to year.”

A rough day for Allen

The Buffalo Bills’ struggles continued as quarterback Josh Allen had an uncharacteristic off-day, leading to a shocking 30-13 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

Despite accumulating over 300 passing yards, Allen’s two costly turnovers—an interception in the end zone and a momentum-killing fourth-quarter fumble—proved decisive, snapping his dominant win streak against this division rivals and raising serious questions about the Bills’ offense moving forward.

What’s next for the Bills?

The Buffalo Bills have no time to dwell on their recent division loss, as a critical stretch of games looms ahead that will define their playoff trajectory. They return home for a challenging matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before hitting the road for two tough away trips.

First, a short turnaround for a Thursday night battle against the Houston Texans, and later, a grueling road clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC East contenders must quickly regain their offensive rhythm, particularly on the road, to navigate this demanding schedule and solidify their postseason position.