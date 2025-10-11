Bills News: Josh Allen loses key player ahead of Falcons clash

Up until Week 5 of the NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were one of the few remaining undefeated teams. However, a tough home loss to the Patriots ended that streak, and now Josh Allen and his teammates will look to get back on the winning track next Monday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Unfortunately for the team, Sean McDermott knows he’ll have a confirmed absence. Matt Milano, a key piece in the Bills’ defense, has been ruled out for Monday Night Football due to a pectoral injury.

Additionally, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, T.J. Sanders and Damar Hamlin have been placed on injured reserve by the franchise.

“The #Bills will place DT T.J. Sanders and S Damar Hamlin on IR, coach Sean McDermott announced. In addition, LB Matt Milano is out for MNF,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills.

How much do the Bills lose without Milano?

The Buffalo Bills defense has taken a significant blow heading into their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with star linebacker Matt Milano officially ruled out due to an aggravated pectoral injury.

Milano is the linchpin of the Bills’ unit, offering elite sideline-to-sideline range and being indispensable in coverage and against the run. His absence is particularly concerning this week as the Bills will now have to contend with a Falcons offense led by their dynamic running game, meaning the reserve linebackers will face immense pressure to fill the void left by their All-Pro defender.

Back on the winning track

After suffering a highly frustrating loss to the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, the Buffalo Bills face a critical must-win scenario to prevent a mid-season skid.

The defeat, which snapped a 14-game home winning streak and was marred by uncharacteristic turnovers and penalties, has put the pressure squarely on the shoulders of Josh Allen and the team.

A victory in their next game is essential not only to maintain their positioning in a suddenly tighter AFC East race but, more importantly, to demonstrate the mental fortitude and championship-caliber resilience expected of a Super Bowl favorite. The message from the locker room is clear: bounce back now, or risk a season full of “what ifs.”