Brock Purdy opens up about toe issue that could worry 49ers fans before the Panthers game

Brock Purdy said he is “not 100 percent by any means but pretty close,” explaining that he can still do everything needed to play at a high level with the San Francisco 49ers. He added that “it is what it is when having to deal with something health wise,” but made it clear he can scramble, move on the run and “rip the ball aggressively.”

The timing of his recent press conference comments came shortly after a strong performance against Arizona where he delivered 200 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 133.5 rating while completing 19 of 26 attempts. His mobility looked stable throughout the 49ers win, supporting his claim that he can step up in the pocket and make every throw he needs.

Purdy said that after the game and the travel home he felt “really good,” and that simply walking around and being himself reassured him. “I was like I know I’m good,” he said, emphasizing that the discomfort is not enough to limit his game.

49ers should rest easy with Purdy, Mac Jones ready as backup

The 49ers should feel secure with Purdy. While it’s true Purdy made a great return last week against Arizona, should he get injured, they have Mac Jones, who has been doing a good job as a backup and is arguably the best backup quarterback the 49ers have had in years.

In a November 19 article, Nick Wagoner of ESPN detailed how the 49ers should capitalize on their current form and shared some interesting stats: “According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Niners have a 90.1% chance to make the playoffs, the seventh highest mark in the NFL.”

Kittle feels 49ers offense is ‘lethal’

Kittle had previously mentioned, along with McCaffrey, how impressed they were with Purdy’s play. The tight end also spoke about how dangerous the 49ers’ offense is right now, something that could significantly help the team reach the playoffs.

“We’re positioned right where we want to be,“ tight end George Kittle said a few days ago after the win against the Cardinals. “Our offense is basically healthy where we want everybody to be at. And if we can just keep rolling, keep making plays, Kyle [Shanahan] keeps scheming it up for us … I think it’s just a very lethal offense.”