Browns HC Kevin Stefanski reveals key aspect that could limit Shedeur Sanders in Week 13 game vs 49ers

The Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers are one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 13 of the NFL. Now, the host team’s head coach Kevin Stefanski has revealed an aspect of the game that could directly impact how quarterback Shedeur Sanders plays.

It’s post-Thanksgiving and that only means one thing, football weather is back. Few cities have as much football weather as Cleveland and coach Stefanski said the team is expecting “All of it.” This means drizzle, snow, and cold and windy weather.

Stefanski said the weather predictions can be tricky. “We’ve been in this situation a lot, where the weather doesn’t look good, and then sometimes you get down there and it was maybe overhyped or wasn’t accurate. At times, you don’t think it’s a big factor, and then it’s raining for a half. So you definitely have contingencies built into your game plan.” This could harm Shedeur Sanders, as QBs usually struggle when football weather is that big of a factor.

Brock Purdy can struggle too

Fresh off a three-interception game, going into a complicated weather and facing a top-tier defense is not exactly the best scenario to bounce back. Still, that’s what Brock Purdy will have to do if he wants the 49ers to win this game.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers can’t slip as they are in pursuit of a playoff berth. A loss here could really damage their chances. The team has been collecting wins despite injuries but this week could prove too big of a test if Purdy doesn’t play well.

Shedeur needs a solid game

Sanders just got his debut out of the way but, if he wants to continue being a starter he needs to have a good outing. It doesn’t have to be stellar, but he needs to take care of the ball and at least manage to make a decent game. If not, the QB debate could spark once again.

Sanders did look good in his debut but he wasn’t incredible. In fact, half of his yards came from two passes alone and while one was a dime, the other was a checkdown. Still, if Sanders plays well, not only can the Browns upset the 49ers, but he can also cement himself as the starter.