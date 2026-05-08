Browns sign first-round pick Spencer Fano amid rumors of Todd Monken being on the hot seat

Todd Monken might be on the hot seat according to some reports, but the Cleveland Browns are starting to put the roster together by signing first-rounder Spencer Fano.

It was reported that Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is already in the hot seat before the 2026 NFL season even starts. However, the team is still moving its roster, including signing their first-round pick Spencer Fano to the official roster.

Spencer Fano signed a four-year deal with $32.2 million value. The contract is fully guaranteed and he will get a $19.9 million signing bonus. He was the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns hope he can be a key component in the offensive line.

The Browns also signed seven draft picks and 12 unsigned draft picks, including wideout Denzel Boston, who is a high-upside rookie. Hence, the Browns are rejuvenating heavily thanks to their draft capital and rookie minicamps.

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KC Koncepcion remains unsigned

First-round WR KC Concepcion and second-round safety Emmaneul McNeil-Warren are the only Browns rookies that haven’t signed their rookie deals. This is likely due to minor contract negotiations regarding guarantees or details like that.

KC Concepcion #7 of the Texas A&M Aggies

Concepcion is expected to be a key piece for Todd Monken’s offense. After all, a team doesn’t draft a wideout in the first round to not give him plenty of looks. It is just a matter of time before he signs his rookie deal.

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The Browns are a young-focused team

The Browns 2026 draft class has an average of 22.2 years of age. This puts them as the fourth-youngest team in the NFL for the 2026 season. The youngest team is the Miami Dolphins, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans.

The team is focused on having more athleticism and explosion, instead of experience. It still has veteran players, but the core of the team is more on the young side, as numbers tell.