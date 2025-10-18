Panthers make last-minute roster move to boost Bryce Young’s offense in Week 7

The Carolina Panthers want Bryce Young to have a stronger offense against the Jets. For that reason, the team made a last-minute decision to activate a wide receiver to help the quarterback in Week 7.

In Week 6, the Panthers came from behind to secure a huge win against the Cowboys. Week by week, Bryce Young is looking more comfortable, but the coaching staff wants him to feel even more confident with his offense.

Their next challenge is against the Jets, a game in which the Panthers are favorites. To strengthen the offense around Bryce Young and increase their chances of victory, the team has “acquired” a key player for the matchup.

Who is the “new” wide receiver for the Panthers in Week 7?

On Saturday, the Panthers announced that Jalen Coker would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Jets. This is a crucial addition for Bryce Young in a pivotal matchup against New York.

Coker joined the Panthers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. In his first season with Carolina, the wide receiver posted solid numbers: 32 receptions on 46 targets for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

The wideout has not played this season due to a quad injury, but he has now been activated from the IR list. He is expected to see limited game time as the Panthers do not want him to overexert himself in his first game back.

With Coker sidelined, the Panthers had relied on Hunter Renfrow as their WR3. However, the second-year receiver is expected to reclaim his role and become a reliable target for Bryce Young, who has thrived so far this season.