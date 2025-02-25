There is plenty of anticipation surrounding the start of the scouting combine in Indiana this week. With more than 300 prospects set to be evaluated ahead of the NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is eager to identify potential additions who can help quarterback Josh Allen push the team deeper into championship contention.

Following last season’s disappointing playoff exit against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills Mafia is eager to see how the front office strengthens the roster. While some players have already entered free agency, others are looking for an opportunity to earn a spot in Buffalo next season.

As new prospects look to make an impression at the combine, McDermott already has one player on his radar—one who, despite being a rookie with the Bills last season, saw limited playing time. Safety Cole Bishop was a topic of discussion during McDermott’s press conference in Indiana on Monday.

McDermott expressed confidence in Bishop’s potential but made it clear that he will have to earn his role in 2024. “At the end of the day, he’s going to have a chance to win the job. Where we drafted him, we want him to win that job—but he has to go out and do it,” McDermott said.

Cole Bishop #24 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 11, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

McDermott’s take on key players in the Bills’ roster

McDermott addressed several key players on his roster as he discussed the upcoming season. While highlighting the work ahead for tight end Bishop, McDermott also spoke about running back James Cook, a crucial offensive weapon alongside Allen. The head coach expressed confidence in Cook’s development and his role within the team.

“He’s one of the joys that come with coaching… It’s a great feeling to watch a young man grow the way he did. The business side will take care of itself,” McDermott said, acknowledging Cook’s progress and future with the Bills.

McDermott also weighed in on wide receiver Keon Coleman’s rookie season, offering an honest assessment of his development. “As far as Keon goes, I thought he had an up-and-down first season. He got off to a strong start and built momentum, but then he got injured. From that point on, it was a bit rocky,“ McDermott remarked.

McDermott backs Allen for MVP honors

Despite the team’s challenges, McDermott made a point to highlight Josh Allen’s stellar performance, especially after the quarterback was named NFL MVP. “It validates his leadership this year and the way he played on the field,” McDermott said, praising Allen’s continued growth on and off the field.

With Allen leading the way, the Bills remain in Super Bowl contention, but McDermott acknowledged that bolstering the offense for Allen will be a priority in the offseason.