The Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears in the start of Week 6 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kickoff time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

In another episode of Thursday Night Football, the Chicago Bears will host the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Here you can find the kickoff time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. You can enjoy this NFC matchup in fuboTV (Free Trial) and Amazon Prime Video in the US. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

So far, second-year quarterback Justin Fields has not been what thousands of fans were waiting for the Chicago Bears. 679 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions are not the numbers expected for a franchise quarterback. Matt Eberflus' team arrive to this game with a 2-3 record after two consecutive losses against the Giants and Minnesota. Still, the Bears are 2-0 at home and that could be the advantage they need to beat Washington.

On the other side, the Washington Commanders are in deep trouble. They have a 1-4 record and already trail all their NFC East rivals by at least three games (Eagles, Cowboys and Giants). Furthermore, head coach Ron Rivera sent one of the most controversial messages by declaring that his quarterback, Carson Wentz, is responsible of that difference in the division. At least, the Commanders had a huge emotional boost last weekend with the return of Brian Robinson Jr. The running back miraculously survived a carjacking incident and finally made his NFL debut.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (CST) (Friday)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday)

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: Amazon Prime Video, DAZN, CTV, NFL Game Pass.

China: Tencent, NFL Game Pass.

Germany: Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV (Free Trial), DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, NOW TV, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (Free Trial), Amazon Prime Video, NFL Game Pass.

UK: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Bears are slight favorites at home by one point in the spread. The moneyline is -115 for Chicago and -105 for the Washington Commanders. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Chicago Bears -115 Totals (Over/Under) 38 points Washington Commanders -105

*Odds via BetMGM

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Thursday Night Football game of Week 6 between the Bears and the Commanders will not be on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this classic matchup from Chicago will be available in fuboTV (Free Trial).