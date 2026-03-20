Chiefs, Andy Reid confirm key signing amid Jeremiyah Love rumors ahead of 2026 NFL Draft, keeping Mike Caliendo

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid keep making moves trying to become a championship contender again. After a disappointing 2025 season with a 6-11 record, the roster needed a major shakeup.

At the moment, the priority seems to be on the offense led by Patrick Mahomes. General manager Brett Veach made one of the biggest splashes in free agency by signing running back Kenneth Walker, who had just won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Additionally, Travis Kelce has confirmed he will not retire, so the weapons for Mahomes are plenty, along with other names like Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. However, one of the team’s biggest issues in completing the unit is the offensive line.

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Who did the Chiefs just sign?

The Kansas City Chiefs have confirmed that Mike Caliendo has signed a one-year contract to remain with the team. “Chiefs Kingdom, I just signed. I’m more motivated than ever. I’m ready to get back to work and bring another championship back.”

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are expected to be Super Bowl contenders again in most previews heading into the 2026 season, but there are still many question marks across the roster. Since Joe Thuney’s departure, the offensive line has been a major issue, allowing too many sacks. All of this is compounded by a running game that has been virtually nonexistent.

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see also Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with Patrick Mahomes’ coach for 2026 and Travis Kelce praises possible replacement

Who did the Chiefs lose in free agency?

The Chiefs have lost several key players like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, so replacing those pieces on defense is another issue that hasn’t been talked about much. Although Steve Spagnuolo has specialized in developing talent in the secondary, these losses could be very difficult to overcome. Additionally, the team urgently needs a pass rusher to help Chris Jones.

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Jeremiyah Love to the Chiefs?

Another major rumor surrounding the Chiefs is the possibility that if Jeremiyah Love is available at the No. 9 spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, Andy Reid and Brett Veach could decide to select the young running back to form an extraordinary duo in the backfield with Walker.

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Additionally, during his college football career at Notre Dame, Love was often used as a wide receiver. However, with other priorities on the roster, it would create a major dilemma regarding which position to address if Jeremiyah ends up falling on the board.