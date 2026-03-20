Chiefs officially lose important WR before 2026 NFL Draft as Andy Reid’s team says goodbye to Hollywood Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially announced the departure of Hollywood Brown, which represents a significant loss for Andy Reid and the offense led by Patrick Mahomes.

After two seasons without winning the Super Bowl, the wide receiver will look to pursue a championship in 2026 playing for the Eagles. This was Kansas City’s farewell message. “Thanks for all you did for us!”

This move is part of the multiple adjustments general manager Brett Veach had to make in an effort to keep the roster competitive while also staying within the salary cap limit in free agency.

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Who are Chiefs wide receivers for 2026?

Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy will lead the Kansas City Chiefs’ group of wide receivers during the 2026 NFL season. Following Hollywood Brown’s departure, it is very likely that at some point in the upcoming draft, Brett Veach addresses the position.

Travis Kelce will not retire in 2026

This is another very important point, as Travis Kelce has been the most reliable target for Patrick Mahomes throughout his career. It also prevents the Chiefs from targeting a tight end early in the draft, allowing them to focus on other positions such as edge rusher.

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see also Chiefs and Andy Reid part ways with Patrick Mahomes’ coach for 2026 and Travis Kelce praises possible replacement

Chiefs get a Super Bowl champion RB

Kenneth Walker is another key factor in the scheme designed by Andy Reid and Brett Veach. In the 2025 season, Mahomes did not have help from the running game. As a result, Isiah Pacheco is out, and they made a big splash by signing Walker after his Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.