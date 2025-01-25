Chiefs TE Travis Kelce makes something clear on coordinators being interviewed during the NFL Playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs have undoubtedly been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL in recent years. A big part of that success not only comes from the talent of their players but also from the staff that has supported Andy Reid throughout this time. Many have claimed that coordinators being interviewed by other teams during the playoffs takes them off focus, but Travis Kelce has a strong opinion on the matter.

Ahead of a major conference championship showdown against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills, Jason Kelce and his brother had an in-depth debate on New Heights regarding those who have been pursued by other teams during such a crucial time in the season like the playoffs.

The former player and champion with the Philadelphia Eagles mentioned the strong reactions from fans about this situation, with many claiming it’s impossible to stay focused during these critical moments while other job offers come in. Travis, for his part, was firm in his response: “Erroneous on all accounts!.”

“I lost Doug Peterson. I lost Matt Nagy. I lost Eric Bieniemy, Mike Kafka. Basically every offensive coordinator I’ve ever had has gone somewhere else, and we’ve still had success,” Chiefs tight end also added.

“You have to give those guys the opportunity to better their careers, to strive for a new position. That’s the honor of being one of the best in the league, that everybody gets an opportunity to take that next step if they get it,” he concluded.

Kelce responds to those who say he’s slowing down

At 35 years old and perhaps enjoying the final chapter of his NFL career alongside Patrick Mahomes, many are wondering what the immediate future holds for Travis Kelce in the league. During a press conference, the talented TE responded to whether he really pays attention to those who say he is currently “slowing down.”

“No,” the stated. “I laugh at it. It’s fun. As long as I’m going out there and we’re winning, that’s all that matters.”

Kelce assured that he doesn’t think about retirement as long as his team continues to play like this and achieve positive results. Right now, the focus is on the upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce’s message to his teammates

The team coached by Andy Reid and led on the field by Patrick Mahomes is once again just one game away from reaching the Super Bowl. Ahead of this big game, Travis Kelce sent a strong message and warning to the Chiefs for the AFC Championship game against the Bills.

“Don’t let the lights blind you. It’s a big moment. You’re going to hype it up yourself because you’ve been dreaming about moments like these. The biggest thing is that you’re good enough. You don’t got to be anybody that you’re not. You don’t got to force yourself to be greater than who you are. We work our tails off to exactly what who we are and now it ‘s just time to go out there, have fun and cut it loose. Don’t let the light shorten your steps or stutter your feet.”