Seahawks make troubling Super Bowl LX announcement on Sam Darnold teammate

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed troubling news on one key teammate of Sam Darnold amid Super Bowl LX drama.

By Federico O'donnell

The Seattle Seahawks defense has been the name of the game so far in Super Bowl LX. With the New England Patriots being handed a whole lot of nothing by Mike Macdonald and company, troubling news may emerge for Sam Darnold and the Hawks.

LB Tyrice Knight is being evaluated for a concussion,” the Seahawks announce on social media, via @seahawksPR on X.

Knight had recorded one solo tackle so far in Super Bowl LX, helping the Seahawks defense—nicknamed “The Dark Side”—wreak havoc on Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel, and the Pats’ plans.

Moreover, the former fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft plays a crucial role on the Seahawks’ special teams, which has been one of the high points for the organization in 2025. In Super Bowl LX, the Hawks have no plans whatsoever to abandon an area of the game that has helped them reach the grand stage.

When did injury happen?

Although the Seahawks haven’t confirmed the exact play in which Knight may have sustained a concussion, all signs point to a kickoff in which Knight delivered a vicious hit on Patriots kick returner D’Ernest Johnson.

Has any NFL team ever finished the Super Bowl without scoring points?

Seattle is now on full alert, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is being evaluated for a concussion, hindering the Seahawks’ wide receiver depth chart. Still, Macdonald and the Hawks they are confident they can keep the foot on the pedal despite the injuries. After all, they a part of football, and in Super Bowl LX that’s no different.

