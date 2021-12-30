Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other at the Paul Brown Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this National Football League game in the US.

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs at the Paul Brown Stadium in an exciting game for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV or Paramount+ with a Free Trial.

The Bengals will be looking for their third victory in a row after beating the Denver Broncos (15-10) and the Baltimore Ravens (41-21) in their last two games. Cincinnati holds a record of 9-6 in the regular season.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have a record of 11-4. With Pat Mahomes leading the team, Kansas City will visit Cincinnati after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10. It was the Chiefs' eighth win in a row.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Data

The match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Paul Brown Stadium. It will be the first meeting between these two teams this year.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. Other options: CBS, NFL Game Pass.