Cincinnati and Pittsburgh begin their 2022 NFL season with a classic matchup in the AFC North. Here you will find predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 1 in the 2022 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cincinnati in a new episode of a historic rivalry in the AFC North. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US. If you don't want to miss the game, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989, but lost in a last minute thriller with the Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow enters his third year and he already has proven his category as a franchise quarterback. Zac Taylor's team is one of the favorites to win the AFC and the Bengals have three consecutive victories against the Steelers.

It's a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, retired from the NFL after an 18-year career and Mike Tomlin's team has started the search for his replacement. In free agency, the Steelers acquired former Chicago Bears' quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. Furthermore, during the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh decided to take a huge risk on the first round by selecting the guy which seems to be the future of the franchise: Kenny Pickett.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Game Information

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Time: 1 PM (ET).

Location: Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

In the 2021 NFL season, Cincinnati won both meetings against Pittsburgh: 24-10 at Heinz Field and 41-10 at Paul Brown Stadium. Now, the challenge for Joe Burrow's team is to repeat as AFC champions against other powerful franchises such as the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defense comes back with stars like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward. After Big Ben's retirement, the offense will try to develop itself under Matt Canada's system with Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback surrounded by names like running back Najee Harris and one of the best young prospects in the NFL: rookie wide receiver, George Pickens.

How to watch or live stream free Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

The long-awaited matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you want to enjoy the game in the United States is CBS.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Cincinnati Bengals are favorites by 7 points in the spread, although they are facing a tough rival such as the Pittsburgh Steelers. The moneyline is -300 for the Bengals and +240 for the Steelers. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!