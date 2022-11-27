Cleveland Browns play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a game in the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 12 in your country

Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on November 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors are very close to building their biggest winning streak in the season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Browns haven't won a game since Week 8 against the Bengals 32-13, after that win the Browns went bye in Bye Week 9 and lost two straight games between Week 10 and 11, the most recent loss being against the Bills 23 -31.

The Buccaneers over the past two weeks have won against the Rams 16-13 and against the Seahawks 21-16. This will be the first game after Bye Week 11 and will be the third and last game in November for them.

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kick-Off Time

Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play for the Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) November 21

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM November 21

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Browns are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.45 moneyline that will pay $245 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a losing streak since Week 10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -3 spread and 1.57 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 12 game is: Buccaneers -3.

BetMGM Cleveland Browns +3 / 2.45 Totals 42.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 / 1.57

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.