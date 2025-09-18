All eyes are on Jayden Daniels right now. The standout quarterback is dealing with a knee injury, and the Washington Commanders have now provided an update on his status for the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

After suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Packers, Jayden Daniels was listed as questionable for Week 3. The Commanders will face the Raiders on Sunday, and there’s still hope their star quarterback will be available.

“He’s preparing mentally,” offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said about Jayden Daniels, which is a positive sign about his availability. “Marcus is getting the reps physically.”

A race against time

While the Commanders have had extra days between the Packers and Raiders matchups, time is still working against Jayden Daniels’ recovery.

The injury happened on Thursday Night Football, and the team immediately addressed the situation. With their next game set for Sunday, the quarterback has had a long week to recover, but the margin remains tight.

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed that, if healthy, Jayden Daniels will return to practice on Friday. Still, there’s growing belief he will be ready for the game, thanks to the steady stream of positive updates from the team.

Are the Commanders going to sign a new quarterback?

If Jayden Daniels can’t play, the Commanders are prepared to start Marcus Mariota. However, having a third-string quarterback available is always essential in case the backup goes down.

Fortunately for Washington, Josh Johnson is already on the 53-man roster and would step in as QB3 if needed, so they are not set to sign a new signal-caller this week.