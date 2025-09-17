Jayden Daniels remains questionable for Week 3. Now, Pete Carroll, head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, has confirmed his team’s game plan to face the Washington Commanders amid the quarterback’s uncertain status.

Week 3 will be a big test for the Raiders. They’ll head on the road to face the Commanders, but Washington may have to do it without its star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

The former LSU standout suffered a knee injury in Week 2 against the Packers and is listed as questionable. Despite the uncertainty, Pete Carroll revealed how the Raiders are preparing for the matchup.

Pete Carroll confirms Raiders’ approach vs. Commanders

Both teams enter Week 3 badly needing a win. Washington is considered the stronger roster, but the potential absence of Daniels leaves plenty of doubt about their chances.

If Daniels can’t go, Marcus Mariota would step in as the starter. However, Carroll made it clear that the Raiders will prepare as if Daniels will be under center.

“We have to prepare for him playing,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “The bet is probably that he will. They might not practice him until later in the week, but we’re going to count on him going.

“We have a lot of background about Marcus on the staff so we know what his capabilities are, we think, so we’re preparing for both guys, but primarily for Jayden.”

Key differences between Mariota and Daniels

Since Daniels’ arrival, the Commanders have adopted a more versatile offensive approach. His mobility and ability to extend plays make him a dangerous dual-threat option.

While Mariota also has mobility, Daniels brings another level of explosiveness to the position. Carroll admitted that facing Mariota would be a very different challenge, but the Raiders won’t risk underestimating Washington’s prized signal-caller.

