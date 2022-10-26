It seems like a grey cloud is above Dallas. Cowboys just recovered Dak Prescott last week and now they will lose a player that's more important for them than the quarterback.

It has been a bizarre season for Dallas. After a few weeks without Dak Prescott, he is finally back with the Cowboys, but unfortunately they just lost another key piece that could be considered even more important than the quarterback.

Even though Dakota Prescott missed some games due to a hand injury, Cooper Rush made a pretty good job and handed him the team with a 4-2 record to keep the Playoffs dream alive.

Unfortunately for Dallas, the job is not done yet. NFC East is really tough this year and Cowboys need all the pieces available to get a spot in the Playoffs, but they have just lost a very important player that could change this situation drastically.

Ezekiel Elliott not expected to play in Week 8 vs. Bears

Ezekiel Elliott has been a massive pilar for the Cowboys since he entered the league. With Dak Prescott's multiple injuries, he carried the team through that time, but now it will be the other way around.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play in Week 8 against the Bears. The running back is dealing with a knee sprain and they are trying not to force him to participate.