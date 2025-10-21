Dak Prescott puts Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, rest of the NFL on notice with warning about Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are finally making headlines this NFL season, positioning themselves as one of the top teams in the NFC. Dak Prescott is leading one of the league’s most dynamic offenses — even matching the level of powerhouse teams like Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs.

The arrival of Brian Schottenheimer brought a breath of fresh air to the franchise — one the Cowboys have clearly capitalized on. Add to that a healthy Prescott this season, and everything seems to be running smoothly for America’s Team.

During a recent media session, the quarterback was asked whether the offense he’s leading could become one of the most dangerous in the league. Prescott didn’t hesitate to send a clear warning to the rest of the NFL.

“Yeah, I don’t see why not,” Prescott said. “I mean that’s definitely our standard and something that we talk about as a group. It’s not necessarily putting pressure on us but it’s just the way that we work and the players that we have.

Ceedee Lamb #88 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys.

“With good fortune and good health, I don’t see why this group won’t be one of the best.” Backed by the talent of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Prescott has more than enough firepower around him to make a serious run this season.

Cowboys and Chiefs leading the way

The race for the NFL‘s most dominant offense is heating up, with the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs establishing themselves as the league’s most formidable units through Week 7. The Cowboys currently lead the NFL in total yards, averaging 390.6 yards per game, bolstered by their 31.7 points per game (2nd overall).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs‘ high-powered attack is right on their heels, ranking 5th wih 370.6 yards per game while ranking 6th in scoring offense (26.6 points per game). Both teams boast prolific passing games, with Dallas ranking 2nd (268.4 pass YPG) and Kansas City 6th (247.1 pass YPG), cementing their status as the offensive forces to be reckoned with this season.

MVP candidates

The race for the NFL MVP award is tightening, with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs firmly establishing themselves as the top contenders. Prescott is in career-best form, boasting league-leading passing touchdowns and near-flawless efficiency that has vaulted Dallas into the NFC elite.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is delivering his usual magic, consistently producing high yardage totals and clutch performances that keep the Chiefs going. Both superstar quarterbacks are dominating the stat sheets and proving their worth as the season’s most valuable assets, setting the stage for a compelling finish to the MVP conversation.

