The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are ending their participation in the 2022 NFL preseason. Here you will find the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The 2022 NFL preseason enters to its final week and everything is set for the regular season. Now, two NFC teams will face with the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Sehawks. In this article you will find the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this duel. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite having great players such as Dak Prescott or Ezekiel Elliott, they have not been able to succeed and be the dominant team they are supposed to be.

As for their rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, there are lots of doubt surrounding them, but mostly for the quarterback position. Pete Carroll is still uncertain between Drew Lock or Geno Smith for the starting position, but this week will end this debate.

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

Will the Dallas Cowboys end their losing streak this year or their fans will have to suffer again? With a contract extension for Dak Prescott, the quarterback must respond and finally prove he is worthy not only of the money, but also of the starting role.

Whereas the Seahawks, they have lost their two games in this preseason against the Steelers and the Bears. They have to manage their first year without Russell Wilson and see if they are still a powerful franchise.

