Jared Goff’s key weapon warns the NFL despite season struggles with Lions

The Detroit Lions are having a good season, with a 5-2 record, they are good. However, one of Jared Goff‘s key weapons has not put up the numbers expected from him, though. However, in a chilling, calmed way, he warned the NFL about his output.

Jameson Williams received a big paycheck after he got his first 1,000-yard season. Nonetheless, he has 17 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns only. However, he has been focused on the team winning because he knows he can explode anytime soon.

Speaking to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Williams said,“I ain’t frustrated at all, bro. How could I be frustrated? I’m me.” He then added, “With me, I really wasn’t taking it too far into thinking about it. We was winning games and things like that, so I could never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball, or me getting targeted, or things like that. I know it’s going to come. We’re a team that [will] make it into the playoffs, so I knew things like that are going to come.”

Jameson Williams is waiting to get his chance

Last week, Jameson Williams had just two targets and no catches. For such an explosive weapon, two targets is just not enough. Especially when he is earning an annual average of $26 million.

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions

Williams, however, is fresh now. No injuries, no fatigue, and if the Lions start looking at him, they might have the best deep weapon in the NFL right now. Williams, when looked at, is an absolute beast downfield.

Are the Lions facing a good secondary this week?

The Lions are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, a defense known for blitzing. However, Jared Goff is 8-0 against the Vikings as the Lions quarterback. If Goff can exploit the fact that the Vikings blitz, then having a deep threat like Williams is surely the way to go.

Blitzing means that one player from the secondary rushes the passer. But, that also means that there is more space downfield. Given the fact that the Lions have a good offensive line and can protect Goff, this could be the breakout game for Jameson Williams.