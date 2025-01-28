The anticipation for the upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans is reaching a fever pitch, as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated rematch. Fans are already picking sides: on one hand, Travis Kelce leads the charge for the Chiefs, and on the other, Jalen Hurts is the cornerstone for the Eagles. Amid all the buzz, one NFL personality has already made his allegiance clear—Jason Kelce.

Jason, a legendary figure for the Eagles and widely regarded as one of the toughest players in NFL history, has never shied away from voicing his opinions. Though he retired two years ago, Jason remains a prominent figure in football media, offering his insights on television and co-hosting the popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Travis.

In that platform, where the Kelce brothers dive into NFL news and matchups, has become a must-listen for football fans. In an episode from March 2024, a fan asked Jason which team he would support if the Eagles and Chiefs met in this year’s Super Bowl. His response left no room for doubt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I will root for the Eagles. Of course,” Jason said emphatically. Travis, not one to hold back, quickly fired back: “That’s b* s*.” Jason, unfazed, elaborated: “Because I’ll always be an Eagles fan, first and foremost.” With a raised eyebrow and a touch of sarcasm, Travis quipped, “First and foremost?”

Jason and Travis Kelce in an interview with Dallas Cowboys legend Michel Irvin.

Advertisement

What did Jason wish for his brother Travis?

When asked about the upcoming game, a matchup that started as a hypothetical but is now a reality, Jason shared his thoughts and wishes for his brother, Travis, as they prepare for the biggest game of the season. “I still wish good luck to Travis, and a good game, of course, only because he is my brother,” Jason Kelce said with a smile.

Advertisement

see also Lamar Jackson suggests who he’s rooting for in Super Bowl LIX after Mahomes’ Chiefs beat Allen, Bills to play Hurts’ Eagles

Despite the brotherly goodwill, Jason made it clear where his loyalty lies. “But, no, I’ll definitely be cheering for the Eagles,” he added. As the 2024 matchup approaches, the Kelce brothers find themselves on opposing sides for the second time in their careers. This clash will not only test their skills but also tug at the family’s emotions as their hearts will wear different colors this time.

Advertisement

Travis summed up the situation with a playful jab: “Well, there you go, babe. Got what you asked for.” The stakes for this matchup extend beyond the field—it’s a battle that will test not just Chiefs‘ star intensity on the gridiron but also the bonds of family, especially for Jason, who has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jason Kelce’s career with the Eagles

Jason’s connection to the Eagles runs deeper than just being a fan. His illustrious career in Philadelphia has cemented him as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Kelce wasn’t just another player on the roster or merely Travis Kelce’s older brother when their paths crossed in the NFL. He was a leader and a legend in his own right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles, Jason has also earned seven Pro Bowl selections and been named to the All-Pro team six times. His contributions on and off the field have left a lasting legacy in Philadelphia, making his connection to the Eagles far more personal than most.