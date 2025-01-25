Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission about Jalen Hurts ahead of clash against the Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the lucky four teams just one game away from achieving their first goal: reaching the Super Bowl. To do so, they must defeat none other than the Washington Commanders in what is expected to be a packed Lincoln Financial Stadium. Ahead of this big game, Saquon Barkley hopes Jalen Hurts continues to perform at the high level he’s shown, thus increasing their chances of victory.

Barkley, alongside Hurts, has become one of the most solid offensive duos in the NFL. The acquisition of the running back this season has further perfected an Eagles offense that was already dominant in previous editions of the league.

Fear gripped both fans and outsiders during the game against the Rams when the quarterback was seen visibly hurt in one of his knees. When asked by the press about this situation, the former Giants running back made it clear that he knows Jalen Hurts is a winner and will do whatever it takes to lead his team to the final game.

“I’m expecting Jalen to be Jalen,” Saquon Barkley stated to the press. “He’s gonna show up for it, he’s gonna make plays, he’s a winner, he has that It factor like I’ve said multiple times.”

Jalen Hurts #1 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders, who are coming off a win against the Detroit Lions as visitors. The winner of this game will earn the ticket to New Orleans to face the AFC champion, either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills.

The likely farewell of one of the Eagles’ stars

This Sunday, the Eagles will face the Commanders in what could potentially be the last game at home for one of Sirianni’s star players. Darius Slay, the successful cornerback, stated to the press that he wants to play one more season, although he doesn’t believe it will be in Philadelphia.

The news was announced by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan: “Darius Slay is preparing for Sunday to be his last home game at Lincoln Financial field,” Sullivan stated.

“Slay told me this week after having conversations with his family, he is 85 percent leaning towards playing one more season, but understands it most likely won’t be with the Eagles. When I asked him about the emotion of playing his last home game this weekend, he said he isn’t allowing himself to get caught up in the future.

“Slay confirms he will definitely not play more than 13 seasons in the NFL and looks forward to watching Eagles games from a box… not in the snow… in the near future.”