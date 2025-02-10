The NFL has a new champion after the Kansas City Chiefs held the throne for two years. The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a dominant performance in Super Bowl LIX, with Jalen Hurts leading the way as the game’s MVP. Former Pittsburgh Steelers champion and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark weighed in on Hurts’ performance.

Clark shared his thoughts on the Eagles quarterback on ESPN, after securing the first Super Bowl ring of his career. Hurts was a steady presence throughout the game, displaying poise under pressure, delivering precise passes to his teammates, and even scoring a touchdown himself.

Following Hurts’ standout performance in New Orleans, Clark reflected on their relationship and the quarterback’s approach to the game. “I’m going to say this, and I don’t know if he’s going to get mad at me, but Jalen and I have developed a friendship over the season. Since we met, we’ve kept in touch, and I was always impressed because the only thing he ever talked about was winning,” Clark said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a championship mindset, Hurts thrived in the biggest moments. Regardless of the opponent or the stage, his confidence and execution against the Chiefs made it clear, he was determined to bring the title home.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles after winning the Super Bowl LIX.

Advertisement

Clark analyzes Eagles’ dominant first half in Super Bowl

The Eagles delivered a stellar first-half performance in the Super Bowl, and former Clark didn’t hold back in his praise. Speaking on their dominance, former champion highlighted how Philadelphia overwhelmed the Chiefs, who struggled to respond. “What we saw tonight, to me, was a first-half performance that ranks among the greatest we’ve ever seen in the Super Bowl,” Clark said.

Advertisement

see also Tom Brady offers valuable advice to Jalen Hurts after winning his first Super Bowl ring against Chiefs

He continued: “I’m talking about teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens, it was that dominant. I thought their roster was stronger, and player for player, their defense was simply better than Kansas City’s offense.”

Advertisement

Clark also noted how the Eagles’ defensive intensity affected Patrick Mahomes, an unusual sight given his poise under pressure. “I never thought it would impact No. 15 [Mahomes] the way it did. He looked rattled,” Clark observed. The Chiefs’ struggles were evident in the numbers, as they managed just 20 total rushing yards in the first half.

Hurts reflects on Super Bowl triumph

After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, Hurts attributed the team’s success to faith and perseverance. “God is good, greater than all of us,” Hurts said, emphasizing the importance of learning from every experience, both victories and setbacks, in pursuit of personal and team excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hurts also praised the Eagles’ defense, crediting them for playing a pivotal role in the win. “No. 1 defenses win championships. We saw the impact they had today,” he said. Still processing the magnitude of the moment, Hurts expressed excitement about celebrating with his loved ones. “Can’t wait to enjoy this with my family,” he added.