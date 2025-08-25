Trending topics:
Former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes takes shot at Chiefs after joining 49ers

After winning a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes, a former Kansas City Chiefs wideout spoke about his life now with the San Francisco 49ers and took a subtle shot at his former team.

By Bruno Milano

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Winning a Super Bowl is reaching the apex of the NFL. There is nothing bigger than that. If you’re a player during the last five years, if you have a ring it’s likely you won it with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, for this new San Francisco 49ers player, it wasn’t all good for him.

The 49ers got wide receiver Skyy Moore and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick of the Chiefs. Moore had three catches for 19 yards in his 49ers debut in preseason.

Then, he spoke with 49erswebzone.com, and spoke on his time with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and what it means to be in San Francisco. “I feel like I definitely needed a fresh start. I found myself in my head a lot over in Kansas City and that’s never good. Now, I feel like today, let it loose and just go out and play because I don’t know anything anyway. So, I got to just play ball.”

Is Moore going to be crucial for the 49ers?

It depends on the point of view. If you think Moore will go and rack up 800+ yards for the team, it’s highly unlikely. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan could easily use Moore as a gadget option. He can give Moore reversibles, rushing attempts, and else.

Moore can also be useful as a returner in special teams. He actually had some action as a returner in his 49ers debut. The wideout now seems to feel free to play his best football.

Travis Kelce’s father makes strong prediction about Chiefs TE, warning rest of the NFL

Travis Kelce’s father makes strong prediction about Chiefs TE, warning rest of the NFL

What’s the 49ers WR depth chart?

The 49ers have a lot of receivers on their roster. The issue is they have approximately half of them are injured. Moore right now is a breath of fresh air for the receiving room.

  • Brandon Aiyuk – injured
  • Ricky Pearsall
  • Jauan Jennings
  • Robbie Chosen
  • Jordan Watkins – injured
  • Skyy Moore
  • Russell Gage Jr. – injured
  • Jacob Cowing – injured
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
