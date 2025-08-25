Bailey Zappe waived by Kansas City: Chiefs’ updated QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes in 2025

Bailey Zappe is officially out of the Kansas City Chiefs in what has been a surprising announcement. However, it may be just what the depth chart needs for things to work better for Patrick Mahomes and the entire organization.

Tom Pelissero broke the news on X, generating over 30,000 views and immediately prompting speculation about Zappe’s possible new team after his short stint with the Chiefs and Mahomes.

The Chiefs now have only three quarterbacks available on their depth chart. The lineup is as follows: Patrick Mahomes as QB1, Gardner Minshew as QB2, and Chris Oladokun as QB3. It appears the team has moved away from the idea of keeping four quarterbacks available on the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zappe Contributed Nothing to the Chiefs

Bailey Zappe failed to play a single regular season game with the Chiefs. While it was hoped he would, he was unable to, even in the preseason, where he threw two interceptions. However, the preseason doesn’t usually define a quarterback’s future.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Now, Patrick Mahomes will have two quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart. While they may not be veterans, they are viable options in case of an injury or any other event during the regular season.

Advertisement

Who Is the Most Experienced QB After Mahomes?

On the Chiefs’ depth chart, the second-most experienced quarterback after Zappe’s departure will be Gardner Minshew. He has been in the NFL since 2019, playing with four different teams over the last six years, and he threw a touchdown during the preseason.