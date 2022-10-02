Green Bay Packers play against New England Patriots today for a game in the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay today, October 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). The home team wants to add one more win to the current winning streak.

The Packers lost again in Week 1 just like last season and because of that loss the criticism against Rodgers was harsh. But the last two weeks the Packers won two straight games, one against the Chicago Bears 27-10 and another on the road against the Buccaneers 14-12.

New England Patriots continue to sink with poor results, this will be the second season bad start with Mac Jones. So far the Patriots have a negative record with two losses and a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on the road.

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots: Kick-Off Time

Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, October 2 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) October 3

Canada: 4:25 PM (EDT)

China: 4:25 AM October 3

Germany: 10:25 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 9:25 PM (IST)

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDT)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM (BST)

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS and other streaming services.

Green Bay Packers vs New England Patriots: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are favorites at home with -9.5 spread and 1.22 moneyline. New England Patriots are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and 4.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 40 points.

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -9.5 / 1.22 Totals 40 New England Patriots +9.5 / 4.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.