The NFL International Series continue when the Green Bay Packers face the New York Giants in London as part of Week 5 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

For the first time ever, London receives a matchup between two teams with a winning record when the Green Bay Packers clash with the New York Giants in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After losing the opener 23-7 at Minnesota, the Green Bay Packers are back with three consecutive wins: Chicago, Tampa Bay and New England. That victory last week against the Patriots was a thriller which ended 27-24 in overtime thanks to a field goal from Mason Crosby. This will be the Packers first international game in franchise history and Green Bay have won their last three meetings with the Giants.

On the other side, the New York Giants are one of this season's surprises so far. Brian Daboll is doing a remarkable job in his first year as a head coach and running back Saquon Barkley has been fantastic with 463 yards and two touchdowns. Since many people believe their three wins have been against irregular teams (Titans, Panthers and Bears), this might be the real test for Daniel Jones and company. The good news for the Giants is they are undefeated in their two previous matches played in England.

Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 11:30 PM (AEST)

Canada: 9:30 AM (ET)

China: 9:30 PM (CST)

Germany: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM (CDMX)

US: 9:30 AM (ET)

UK: 2:30 PM

Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, CTV, NFL Game Pass.

China: Tencent, NFL Game Pass.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NOW TV, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: NFL Network, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL RedZone and NFL Network.

UK: Sky Sports, ITV, NFL RedZone and NFL Game Pass.

Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants: Predictions and Odds

BetMGM Green Bay Packers -375 Totals (Over/Under) 41 points New York Giants +300

