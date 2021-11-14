Green Bay Packers play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). Covid is over, quarterback is back. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Packers want to get back to normal after a controversial couple of weeks with Aaron Rodgers. Last week the Packers lost to the Chiefs 7-13 with Jordan Love as a starter, that loss was the end of a seven-week winning streak.

Seattle Seahawks won with the Jaguars in Week 8 after spending three weeks losing every game to the Rams, Steelers and Saints. The Seahawks rested in Bye Week 9. After this game they return home to play the Cardinals.

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks: Storylines

Green Bay Packers are ready to play with Aaron Rodgers as starter again, the team has seven wins and two losses. The Packers are dominating the NFC North Division and the schedule before Bye Week 13 is relatively easy against Vikings on the road and Rams at home. The Packers' offensive line is scoring an average of 22.1 points per game, and the defense is the sixth best of the season allowing only 20 points per game.

Seattle Seahawks came out of a losing streak with a 31-7 win over the Jaguars, that game was easily dominated by the Seahawks from the first half scoring 17 points and 14 points in the second half and Geno Smith threw for 20/24 passes, 195 yards and 2 touchdowns. Seattle Seahawks are scoring an average of 22.6 points per game and the defense allow 21.1 points as the eighth best of the 2021 NFL season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Green Bay Packers are favorites to win this game at home with -3.5 points and -185 moneyline at FanDuel, they don't have the best offense but the home record is impressive. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +3.5 and +170 moneyline. The totals are offered at 50 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Green Bay Packers -3.5.



FanDuel Green Bay Packers -3.5 / -185 Totals 50 Seattle Seahawks +3.5 / +170

* Odds via FanDuel