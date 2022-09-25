Indianapolis Colts play against Kansas City Chiefs today for a game in the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 3 in your country today

Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on September 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win their first game of the season in front of their fans. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Colts tied during Week 1 in what was a boring game against the Houston Texans 20-20 (OT). But things got worse for the Colts during Week 2 as they lost to the Jaguars 0-24. Both games were on the road.

The Chiefs are in good form, their offense line looks solid and their defense looks sharp and so far they are favorites to make the playoffs. The most recent game for the Chiefs was during Week 2, they won against the Chargers 27-24.

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs play for the Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season today, September 25 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) September 26

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM September 26

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 3 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and 3.00 moneyline that will pay $300 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a negative record and the visitors are on a hot streak. Kansas City Chiefs are favorites with -5.5 spread and 1.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 50.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 3 game is: Chiefs -5.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Indianapolis Colts +5.5 / 3.00 Totals 50.5 Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 / 1.40

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).