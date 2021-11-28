Indianapolis Colts play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). It’s Brady time. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, the Indianapolis Colts, won in Week 11 against Buffalo Bills on the road 41-15 to add another victory to the three-game winning streak. The Colts have won six of the last eight games and the team is in the second spot in the AFC South Division.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally won a game after two weeks with negative results, in Week 11 they won against the New York Giants 30-10 at home. After this game against the Colts they play the Falcons in Atlanta.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

Three perfect weeks for the Colts with wins against New York Jets 45-30, Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 and Buffalo Bills 41-15. The victory against the Bills was one of the important ones of the last four weeks as the Bills are one of the big favorites to play in the playoffs this season. The first half of that game was in favor of the Colts at 24-7 against the home team, and the second half was also perfect at 17-8. The Colts got lucky with Josh Allen as he threw two interceptions and Trubisky another one during the game. The Colts are scoring an average of 28.1 points per game as the fifth-best offense.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won the fourth consecutive game of the season at home, this time the victory was against the Giants 30-10. The game was dominated by the Buccaneers early on with a touchdown in the first quarter and 10 points in the second. The Giants were unable to score points in the last two quarters and the home team scored 13 points to win by 30-10. Prior to that victory, the Buccaneers had lost to Washington Football Team 19-29 on the road and to New Orleans Saints 27-36.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Indianapolis Colts are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and +145 moneyline at FanDuel, they face one of the most dangerous offenses in the league led by a legend. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to win by -3 points and -155 moneyline. The totals are offered at 53 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Buccaneers -3.



FanDuel Indianapolis Colts +3 / +145 Totals 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 / -155

* Odds via FanDuel