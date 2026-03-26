NY Jets reportedly fully buying into Ty Simpson’s stock ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Whether they’d like to admit it or not, the New York Jets know Geno Smith is not the answer they are looking for at the quarterback position. As the NFL Draft looms closer, the organization in East Rutherford eyes solutions, and there may be no better option than Alabama prospect Ty Simpson. Now, the Jets aren’t even hiding their interest in the signal-caller out of Tuscaloosa.

In addition to the private workout set up with Simpson, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that the Jets’ higher-ups will be having dinner with the soon-to-be NFL rookie. According to the source, general manager Darren Mougey, head coach Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave will all be attending.

Going into any draft, NFL teams usually play their cards close to the chest. However, the Jets are seemingly throwing that script out the window now. New York has worked out other QB prospects like Carson Beck and Drew Allar, though. That could signal the Jets are keeping every option on the table, but neither Allar nor Beck is projected to be an early-round pick, which Simpson is.

Advertisement

When is Simpson projected to be drafted?

The Jets could still veer in a different direction, but all signs now indicate how serious they are about Simpson. They should be, as the former Crimson Tide is now gaining traction to be the second overall pick in 2026.

Ty Simpson out of the University of Alabama

Some analysts have even gone as far as to say he is a better quarterback than national champion and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza. That noise has no effect on the Las Vegas Raiders, who look destined to land the product out of Indiana (California transfer), but it might be enough to convince the Jets of selecting Simpson.

Advertisement

Can the Jets draft Simpson?

The ball is in New York’s court now. The Jets own two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft (2nd and 16th overall). On paper, they have two chances to land Simpson. In reality, though, if they pass on him with their first selection, they will be essentially kissing that possibility goodbye.

The private workout and ensuing dinner should provide New York with much-needed intel on how Simpson goes about his on and off-the field life. If they aren’t fully sold on Simpson, the Jets may go a different direction. After all, Smith is expected to be QB1 in 2026, and it could help the Jets set up shop before the 2027 NFL Draft, which features a quarterback class many teams would give up an arm and a leg for.

Patience is running low in Gotham. Jets fans have waited decades to see a franchise quarterback under center, but they can always wait a little longer. What’s another losing season to a franchise that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2015?

Advertisement