Is Alvin Kamara playing today for Saints vs Falcons in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Expectations are high among the fan base as they look to witness their team, led by Alvin Kamara, strive for a crucial victory against a formidable rival. The Falcons, similarly eager for a win, will present a challenge for the Saints.

Nonetheless, Alvin Kamara’s participation in today’s game for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain. According to the latest injury report on the Saints’ official website, he’s listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

While there’s hope Kamara will play for the Saints today, other key players could be sidelined, as indicated by the injury report. This situation has fans concerned about the outcome, especially since the Saints have not had a stellar season thus far.

Conversely, the Falcons have struggled this season, posting a 3-7 record. They aim to conclude the season on a positive note, having initially set high expectations for their fan base that their performance has unfortunately not met.

Saints’ full injury report

With Kamara’s status for today’s game against the Falcons questionable, there are three other players listed with a report status, and three more whose status remains uncertain.

Here is the full list:

Brandin Cooks, WR – Out

Taliese Fuaga, T – Questionable

Alvin Kamara, RB – Questionable

Barry Wesley, T – Questionable

Chris Olave, WR – Undetermined

Jack Stoll, TE – Undetermined

Davon Godchaux, DT – Undetermined

Falcons’ players that will not take the field

While the Saints have only one confirmed absence, the Falcons are dealing with a tougher situation. They already have five players sidelined due to various injuries, and several others remain questionable ahead of the matchup against the Saints in New Orleans.

These are the five players out for the game vs. the Saints:

Billy Bowman Jr., SAF

Malik Verdon, LB

Drake London, WR

Josh Woods, LB

Zach Harrison, DE

