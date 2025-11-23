Trending topics:
NFL

Is Alvin Kamara playing today for Saints vs Falcons in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season?

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are not experiencing the most successful season to date; however, as they prepare to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, their fan base eagerly anticipates the opportunity to observe their running back in action.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up.
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesAlvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints warms up.

The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. Expectations are high among the fan base as they look to witness their team, led by Alvin Kamara, strive for a crucial victory against a formidable rival. The Falcons, similarly eager for a win, will present a challenge for the Saints.

Nonetheless, Alvin Kamara’s participation in today’s game for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons remains uncertain. According to the latest injury report on the Saints’ official website, he’s listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

While there’s hope Kamara will play for the Saints today, other key players could be sidelined, as indicated by the injury report. This situation has fans concerned about the outcome, especially since the Saints have not had a stellar season thus far.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Falcons have struggled this season, posting a 3-7 record. They aim to conclude the season on a positive note, having initially set high expectations for their fan base that their performance has unfortunately not met.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Saints’ full injury report

With Kamara’s status for today’s game against the Falcons questionable, there are three other players listed with a report status, and three more whose status remains uncertain.

Tyler Shough explains emotions ahead of first Saints-Falcons game

see also

Tyler Shough explains emotions ahead of first Saints-Falcons game

Here is the full list:

  • Brandin Cooks, WR – Out
  • Taliese Fuaga, T – Questionable
  • Alvin Kamara, RB – Questionable
  • Barry Wesley, T – Questionable
  • Chris Olave, WR – Undetermined
  • Jack Stoll, TE – Undetermined
  • Davon Godchaux, DT – Undetermined
Advertisement

Falcons’ players that will not take the field

While the Saints have only one confirmed absence, the Falcons are dealing with a tougher situation. They already have five players sidelined due to various injuries, and several others remain questionable ahead of the matchup against the Saints in New Orleans.

These are the five players out for the game vs. the Saints:

  • Billy Bowman Jr., SAF
  • Malik Verdon, LB
  • Drake London, WR
  • Josh Woods, LB
  • Zach Harrison, DE
Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Insider projects major changes for Falcons in the offseason
NFL

Insider projects major changes for Falcons in the offseason

Falcons sign former Tom Brady backup after confirming Michael Penix Jr’s injury
NFL

Falcons sign former Tom Brady backup after confirming Michael Penix Jr’s injury

Kellen Moore shares expectation for first Falcons-Saints game
NFL

Kellen Moore shares expectation for first Falcons-Saints game

Arch Manning voices major admission after Texas’ win vs Arkansas
College Football

Arch Manning voices major admission after Texas’ win vs Arkansas

Better Collective Logo