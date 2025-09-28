Is Brock Purdy playing for 49ers vs Jaguars today in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season?

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game where both teams are looking to expand on their winning records. There’s a caveat on the home team as they’ve won two with their backup quarterback, now igniting the question regarding Brock Purdy‘s status?

Kyle Shanahan informed the media on Wednesday that Brock Purdy will start the game after recovering from a toe injury. This means backup Mac Jones will be back in the bench as he is also suffering from some issues.

With Purdy back, Shanahan expects for the 49ers offense to look a bit smoother. While Mac Jones was able to win both games he played, the offense took a dip. However, it’s not all his fault as other injuries also hampered the attacking unit.

Jauan Jennings is also expected to play

Purdy was not the only guy missing from the team last week. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings also missed the game. However, Adam Schefter reported that Jennings is expected to play against the Jaguars too.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers then have arguably their best wideout and their starting quarterback back for a crucial game against a 2-1 team. The 49ers are 3-0 despite injuries piling up early in the season.

Jaguars vs. 49ers should be offensive cinema

Kyle Shanahan is regarded at one of the best and most creative playcallers in the NFL. Liam Coen got the head coach position in Jacksonville thanks to his brilliant offensive mind as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This should make this game an offensive rollercoaster on both sides. With both teams having still things to smooth up on offense, they are still very dangerous and creative.